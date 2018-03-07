WHITE SWAN, Wash. – A Washington man says an American flag signed by his fallen son and several platoon mates was returned to his son’s grave.

Shawn Marceau’s son, Joe Jackson, was killed in action, along with several others in his platoon, while serving a six-month deployment in Afghanistan.

In May, Marceau said someone broke into his truck and stole the flag. His Facebook post asking for help finding the keepsake went viral. It has been shared more than 108,000 times.

On Tuesday, Marceau shared the happy news on Facebook.

“As I pulled up to see Joe today I noticed a folded flag, I unfolded it to see what kind it was and yes it was Joe’s flag! Words cannot express the JOY our family feels right now,” he wrote.

Marceau thanked the person who returned the flag. He said there was no note at the grave. Just the folded flag.

“Tomorrow is our Independence Day, just in time to honor old glory!” Marceau wrote.

