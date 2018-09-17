While temperatures begin to cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews are still working to put them out. Here are the five biggest, and how they're looking now.

The Crescent Mountain fire burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee forest is the largest fire at 51,584 acres. As of Sunday it is 75 percent contained. It started on July 29 due to lightning. Officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 22.

The Cougar Creek fire burning near Plain, Wash. is second largest at 42,712 acres. As of Sunday, it is 79 percent contained. Lightening caused this fire on July 28 and officials estimate it will be fully contained by Oct. 31.

The Mcleod Fire near Mazama, Wash. burned 22,848 acres and is 86 percent contained as of Sunday. The fire began Aug. 11 due to lightning. Officials estimate that it will be fully contained by Oct. 1.

The Horns Mountain fire near Newport, Wash. burned 5,889 acres and is 94 percent contained as of Sunday. The fire began on Aug. 11 and started due to lightning. Officials estimated on Sept. 3 it would be fully contained by Sept. 15. There are no new updates at this time.

The Boyds fire burning 4,712 acres near Kettle Falls, Wash. is 94 percent contained as of Sunday.This fire began Aug. 11 and the cause is unknown. Officials estimate that it will be fully contained Oct. 1.

© 2018 KREM