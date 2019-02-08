FERRY COUNTY, Wash — Two wildfires burning on the Colville Reservation in Ferry County have burned more than 13,400 acres as of Monday.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Monday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 13,497 acres of land.

The Williams Flats Fire has is 20% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Crews worked on Monday to strengthen containment lines and mop up hotspots on the west flank of the fire.

The nearby Lundstrom Butte Fire burned 11 acres and is 45% contained. Fire officials say they are working to secure containment lines and mop up hotspots around the perimeter.

One residence near the fires remains under a Level 2 evacuation. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.

Fire officials say lightning sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday morning. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

A Red Flag Warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 540 personnel are assigned to fight the fires.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts. There is also a temporary flight restriction of 10 miles around the wildfires.

