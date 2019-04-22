PORTLAND, Ore — An Uber passenger was killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Saturday night.

Officers said the man who caused the crash was intoxicated, speeding, and driving a stolen truck.

Police say the Uber passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield of the vehicle.

The tragedy has raised questions about seat belts and safety in rideshares.

John Schmer is a full time driver for Lyft, Uber, and Wings. In his four years as a driver, he has about 10,000 rides under his belt. For most of those, he said, his passengers have chosen to buckle up.

“Typically, most people get in and put on their seat belt, it's not really usually an issue,” Schmer said.

But sometimes it is an issue.



“I've had people who refuse to wear a seat belt, and I don't have time to sit and argue,” Schmer said. “It's getting harder and harder to make a living as an Uber or Lyft driver, and I just need to push through and get them done. I wish they would, but again I can't argue.”

Schmer said it is up to the passenger to make his or her own decision when it comes to wearing a seat belt.



“It's your decision,” Schmer said. “You get your own ticket. I wear my seat belt. It's kind of up to you.”

And Oregon state law backs that up.

If you are at least 16 years old, it is your responsibility to wear a seat belt. If you are not wearing one as a passenger, you could get a ticket, not the driver.

For people under 16, it is the driver's responsibility to make sure they are buckled up.

That is why Schmer said he can only do so much to get people to follow the law.

"I can't force you to and I can't cancel rides, you know," he said. "If I cancel too many rides, I have the risk of deactivation."

Schmer also said there's never been an excuse for drinking and driving, but especially now, because it's so easy to get a ride with Uber or Lyft.