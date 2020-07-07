Family raises money for reward for information in West Seattle suitcase homicides

The remains of two people were found in bags found along the north end of West Seattle last month.

SEATTLE — Family members are trying to raise reward money to convince witnesses to come forward in the case of the gruesome slayings of a South King County couple, whose remains were found in suitcases that washed ashore in West Seattle on June 19.

“Somebody knows something,” said Gina Jaschke, who is the aunt of victim Jessica Lewis.

Jaschke launched a GoFundMe page Monday morning in hopes of raising a $10,000 reward.

She says the money would go to anyone who leads police to a suspect in the case.

“Whether it’s out of their heart they turn somebody in, or out of the cash, it doesn’t matter as long as somebody is held accountable for this,” Jaschke said.

Jessica Lewis, a 35-year-old mother of four from Federal Way, and her boyfriend Austin “Cash” Wenner were identified last week as the victims in the suitcases.

A group of young people who made a TikTok video along the West Seattle shoreline said that they found the suitcase. Police said there was "no reason" to believe the video is not legitimate.

On Monday a Seattle police spokesperson said the case is “under very active investigation”, but would not say if detectives had identified any suspects.

Jaschke would not talk about any of the specifics of the case, saying the family did not want to harm the investigation.

She called her niece a “ray of sunshine” who worked as a caregiver for developmentally disabled people.