SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The family of Pullman native Lauren McCluskey announced that they will file a lawsuit against the University of Utah on Thursday morning.

A press conference at 10 a.m. PST in Salt Lake City, Utah, will immediately follow the family's announcement of the lawsuit.

Jim Spiewak with CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah, shared a statement regarding the lawsuit via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Jill and Matt McCluskey will file a legal complaint against the University of Utah as a result of the university failing to protect student and daughter Lauren McCluskey. Lauren was murdered on campus in October of 2018 despite calling University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder,” the statement reads.

Jill McCluskey said on Twitter that the university “never took responsibility for their failures that resulted in Lauren’s murder.” She added that any money from lawsuit will benefit the Lauren McCluskey Foundation – which supports charitable work in Lauren’s name – and go toward supporting student-athletes.

The lawsuit comes after McCluskey was shot and killed on campus in Oct. 2018. McCluskey briefly dated the man suspected of murdering her, according to her family.

McCluskey was a member of the university’s track team and a gifted scholar with a 3.75 GPA. She was expected to graduate in May 2019.

She graduated from Pullman High School with honors in 2015 and her mother, Jill McCluskey, teaches economics at Washington State University.

Since McCluskey’s death, her parents, Jill and Matthew McCluskey, have been advocates for campus safety and domestic violence prevention.

When the University of Utah released a report in December that said McCluskey’s death could not have been prevented, her parents disputed the claim.

“We respectfully disagree with the conclusion that Lauren’s murder could not have been prevented. There were numerous opportunities to protest her during the almost two weeks between the time when our daughter began expressing repeated, elevating and persistent concerns about her situation and the time of her murder,” the family said in a statement.

More than a week before her death, McCluskey had reported to police that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and demanding money in exchange for not posting compromising photos of her online. Police investigated but they never checked him against state records where they could have discovered he was a parolee.

Audio recordings also revealed that Jill McCluskey reported concerns for her daughter’s safety to campus police in Oct. 2018.

"I'm worried that he's dangerous," Jill McCluskey said in one recording.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.