KENMORE, Wash. — A Kenmore mom is among a group of parents working to improve conditions for young children stuck in limbo at the US-Mexico border.



On Friday morning, Laura Latta and her daughters readied their lemonade stand. But it's hardly child's play.

Their "Kids Take a Stand" event has the mission of 'bringing love and hope to migrant families this holiday season.'

“I hope that my kids will learn that when they see things that are just not okay that they can make a difference. That we can take time out of our busy lives and get our voice heard that it’s not okay,” Latta said.



Latta said her eyes are fixed on the southern border, specifically the young children caught in the middle of the crisis.



“At that moment in time, there was just an uproar, people wanted to do something but nobody knew what to do,” she said.



Latta is a lawyer. She connected to other working moms through Facebook. About a year ago, they decided to mobilize. Now thousands are part of a nonprofit called the Lawyer Moms Foundation.

The parents decided to involve their own children after hearing the common question, “Mom, what are you doing?”



“We would answer that question, but it was also really important to show our kids that there was something that they could do about it. It’s not just this terrible news they have to swallow. They can actually make a difference,” Latta said.



That led to lemonade stands, hundreds of them, run by their own kids to benefit children at the US/Mexico border.

In a single day, the group raised $40,000. They're hoping to double that amount this weekend.

“What I want them to know is that they can do small things that make a difference when put together with a lot of other people who are also doing small things,” Latta said.