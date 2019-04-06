EVERETT, Wash. — In their effort to recruit officers and deputies who already work in Washington state, the Everett Police Department is offering signing bonuses of $20,000.

In-state, lateral transfers can earn the bonus as part of an incentive approved recently by Everett City Council.

Everett PD currently has five vacancies. Though they’re open to all applicants, officials within the department say they are hoping to get an in-state transfer because they can go through training faster.

The department's goal is to be fully staffed within six to 12 months.

For out-of-state lateral transfers, the signing bonus remains $15,000.