Online workshops by Seattle advocate push conversation about racism forward

People are using this time at home, away from the office, to work through societal and institutional racism in a COVID-19 world, says equity advocate Jodi-Ann Burey.

When her office job was eliminated because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jodi-Ann Burey turned to a virtual safe space.

"It's just interesting that in the inside times, there are a lot of folks that are using that to be better outside people," Burey said.

As an equity advocate and public speaker she often uses her experiences to help others navigate the workplace.

"What I found is that the more that I progress in my career, the more people wanted me to be quiet about racism and kind of play this role," Burey said.

Tired of being quiet, she created webinars about anti-racism and workplace microaggressions, and the spots are selling out.

"What that says to me is that, this one event has sold out like five times already, tells me that this is content that people need, these are spaces that people want to have," Burey said.

Burey said people are using this time at home, away from the office, to dissect and work through societal and institutional racism in a COVID-19 world.

Burey hopes her webinars allow people the space to have important conversations surrounding equity on top of encouraging people to become allies among all communities.

"White folks have to be angry about that because it impacts them too. I don't want you to be an allyship with me like you're angry because I'm angry, you have to be angry for yourself because, you know, you shouldn't want to live in a society where black death is cool," Burey said.