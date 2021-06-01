Jane Levy talks season 2 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Despite COVID-19, the show returns for its sophomore season tonight

NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returns to the network tonight for its season 2 premiere. Evening spoke to the star of the show Jane Levy about what's instore for Zoey this season. Below is a transcript of the interview.

Dever: "It seems to me life on the set must be a lot different because of the Covid restrictions in place. Like how has it affected the filming, especially when you're thinking of these performance scenes with the dancing and singing and everything."

Levy: "I'm not sure I can explain the protocols to you very clearly, but there are professionals up here who are on set at all times. I wouldn't say policing our activity but making sure we're keeping on another safe. So yeah, Coronavirus has changed everything."

Dever: Before you took on the role of Zoey, you didn't think of yourself as a singer or dancer. But after episode 9 of last season where you sang and danced your way, episode 8 sorry, you sang and danced your way through the entire show. you can't say you’re a singer or dancer, any more can you?

Levy: "I think you're right. At This point, I am Jane Levy, actress, singer, dancer. I was really nervous about that particular episode. And I'm really proud of it. Definitely a lot of work, but fun work you know, and very much things that I'm interested in doing which is like physical comedy, vestal comedy, rooted deep vulnerable family drama. singing, dancing, singing while crying, singing like a lunatic."

Dever: "Sounds like me in the shower."

Dever: The end of last season took a very strong dramatic turn so I imagine you are going to be dealing with the repercussions of that throughout this season as well, is that right?

Levy: "Yeah, so at the end of season 1 Zoey loses her father, that's not much of a spoiler, you know that's what the whole season is about it's him slowly dying. and the beginning of season 2 Zoey is still very much grieving her father's death and will continue to. But I believe her grief will start to change shape throughout the season."

Dever: "Well the show does such a wonderful job combining heart and humor and I am looking so much forward to season 2. Thanks so much for talking to us Jane."

Levy: "Thank you."