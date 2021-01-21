Kirkland man is proud to be one of America's worst cooks

Mo Nooreldin was selected to compete on the Food Network show that teaches kitchen fundamentals to novices

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A dental assistant from Kirkland is in the national spotlight as a contestant on a Food Network show - but not because he's a good cook.

He’s one of the worst in America.

Mo Nooreldin has long been a fan of watching chefs on the cable network, but admittedly lacked personal skills in the kitchen.



"Look, you can love football but it doesn't mean you're the best player,” he said. "Loving something does not mean you're good at it.”



That self-awareness and humor made him an ideal contestant for Season 21 of Worst Cooks in America, a show where two teams of novices learn from professional chefs in hopes of staying in the game and winning $25,000.



The new season was shot during the pandemic under strict protocols in NYC.

Despite missing his family and being limited in his movements outside shooting, Nooreldin learned a lot during the 15-day crash-course.

“Now, if I see my mother-in-law or someone holding the knife (incorrectly), I'm like 'Hey you're holding the knife wrong,’” he said.

Nooreldin also discovered how to properly use salt, and developed an appreciation for the culinary arts in general.



"I want everyone to cook, I want everyone to learn the food, because I believe food is like art,” he said. "Cooking at home will build this family connection. Cooking is just nice. You cook, you talk, you experience, and you share."

