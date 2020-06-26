Woodland Park Zoo reopens July 1 - What's Up This Week

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga / June 26 / Netflix
It looks either really good or really, huh? The new Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams movie Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows Icelandic singers as they represent their country at the Eurovision song contest. It hits screens Friday on Netflix.
I'll Be Gone In The Dark / June 28/ HBO
Are you a true-crime junkie? I'll Be Gone in the Dark follows Michelle McNamara posthumously published book about her personal obsession with the man she dubbed the Golden State Killer. The six-part series starts Sunday on HBO.
Woodland Park Zoo / July 1 / Seattle
And how about some good normal news! The Woodland Park Zoo is reopening to the public for the first time in months. You will need to purchase timed entry tickets prior to your visit. But the zoo can't wait to welcome you back starting July 1.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.