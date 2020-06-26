Woodland Park Zoo reopens July 1 - What's Up This Week

At last! Something to go out and do! #k5evening

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga / June 26 / Netflix

It looks either really good or really, huh? The new Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams movie Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows Icelandic singers as they represent their country at the Eurovision song contest. It hits screens Friday on Netflix.



I'll Be Gone In The Dark / June 28/ HBO

Are you a true-crime junkie? I'll Be Gone in the Dark follows Michelle McNamara posthumously published book about her personal obsession with the man she dubbed the Golden State Killer. The six-part series starts Sunday on HBO.



Woodland Park Zoo / July 1 / Seattle