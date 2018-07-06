New York City, NY — In 1993's The Vanishing Sandra Bullock played Keifer Sutherland's girlfriend who gets abducted at a North Bend gas station on their way to Seattle.

“That's the one where I got chloroformed by Jeff Bridges,” remembered Bullock. “I had to fall into his lap while he was driving around the city and it's like ‘This is a good film to do’. It's a tiny role. And people are like 'we didn't see you' I'm like 'It doesn't matter. I was in that lap the whole time'."

Since then Bullock has starred in nearly 40 films, winning an Oscar for The Blind Side, and earning another nomination for Gravity. Now one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, Bullock stars and is Executive Producer of the heist film Ocean's 8.

Just for fun our own Saint Bryan asked the cast if they could go back in time and heist one of Bullock’s roles for themselves, which would they choose.

Anne Hathaway: Speed

Mindy Kaling : Oh A Time to Kill where she almost makes out with Matthew McConaughy?

Hathaway: And what about where she actually makes out with Keanu Reeves?

Kaling: Yeah yeah That's good too.

Sarah Poulson : I'm gonna go Miss Congeniality.

Hathaway: Oh that's a good one too. The Blind Side also.

Poulson: I also like Practical Magic

Hathaway: And The Proposal.

Kaling: The Proposal is really good.

Poulson: While You Were Sleeping

Hathaway: I don't want to do Gravity again.

Kaling: I want to do Gravity

Hathaway : No. It looks so hard

Poulson: I would work with Body by Simone long enough that I would look good enough.

Bullock says she wouldn't heist anybody's role, but if she could, she would like to be Rihanna for a day.

“I would want to steal a certain video that she did that is so sexy,” said Bullock. “I'd try it in the privacy of my own bathroom and there is nothing remotely as good as what she puts out. I think I'd want to steal Rihanna's moment in a video but be her. Not be me in that video because it would be atrocious but her in the video that I'm thinking about.”

