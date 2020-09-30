Host Jane Lynch talks the return of the game show The Weakest Link

Dever: “How did this come about? Are you also a fan of the show?



Lynch: Yeah, yeah I watched it in the early days of NBC and after I got the job I started watching it on YouTube, the British ones, and yeah I loved the show it's a very straightforward BBC format so we didn't mess with that at all. We have a new set. It's a lot bigger and Covid friendly if there is such a thing.”



Dever: “You have played a few acerbic characters over the years from time to time but the truth is, by all accounts you are a nice person. so do you have to pull a little acid, a little of the spitefulness in you in order to put a little edge on the hosting job?”



Lynch: “I'm an actor I can pull that stuff out and then tuck it away until I go back to work but it’s very easy. I took a little Sue Sylvester a little smarmy Jane and kind of crafted a way of being for this show for a way of hosting this show.”



Dever: So how much of Ann's legacy are you concerned with caring forward in the new version here.



Lynch: That's something I try not to think about because I think that would freeze me in my steps so every time I think, should I do it like Ann and am I as good as Ann and this and that I just threw those thoughts away and you know, host the show."



Dever: You are a singer and actor a director, obviously a host. You seem to do so many things well. Is there anything at which you are the Weakest Link?



Lynch: "Dancing. I can't dance. I can kind of move on my own like that but if you tell me how to do something you know step ball change turn and all that. I can't, I'm absolutely the worst."



Dever: Well luckily you're one of the best hosts, I can imagine, for ah, you are the best host for hosting this show I can't imagine anyone else taking a second crack at this show other than you. I can't wait to watch.



Lynch: "Awe. Well, thank you so much I hope I don't disappoint."