The tropical set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a private nature reserve on Oahu that’s appeared in dozens of films over the past 60 years.

Kualoa Ranch Private Nature Reserve is a 4,000 acre, 160 year old working ranch and undoubtedly one of the most majestic spots in all of Hawaii.

Visitors can book a tour to visit recognizable filming locations from the hit show LOST and movies like Pearl Harbor, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and KONG: Skull Island.

But it's nicknamed "Jurassic Valley" for a reason - Jurassic Park showcased the landscape 25 years ago, and the Jurassic World franchise picked up the torch.

"We had a chief come and bless our producers and tell us about how sacred this land is and to respect it, so it was definitely an honor to be a part of that,” said Daniella Pineda, who stars in Fallen Kingdom.

Preserving and celebrating the land is part of Kualoa’s mission. It has two listings on the National Register of Historic Places, and the productions and tours help keep the land undeveloped.

"I actually haven't been back here, to where we are, since I shot the first film, and it brings back a lot of personal memories,” said writer/executive producer Colin Trevorrow. “To be able to see all of this and know that people around the world are still engaged in the story we're telling and loving these films is exciting."

