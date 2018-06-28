David Cross , Moore Theatre - June 29

He pushes the boundaries of comedy all the way to the cringe-worthy end. Actor and comedian David Cross brings his stand-up to the Moore Theater Friday night.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited & Blue Oyster Cult, Tulalip Casino Amphitheatre - June 29

Two great classic rock bands in one night. Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Blue Oyster Cult will be playing together at Tulalip Casino Amphitheatre on Friday night.

The Color Purple, Paramount Theatre - Now - July 1

It was a huge movie when it came out in 1995. Now the musical version of The Color Purple is playing at the Paramount Theater in Seattle now through July 1st.

President Bill Clinton, McCaw Hall June 30

How often do you get to see a former president live? well, you can do just that when number 42 himself, Bill Clinton comes to town to discuss his new best-selling book at McCaw Hall Saturday night.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING