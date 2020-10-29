Rejoice! Baby Yoda returns Friday for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' - What's On This Week

Holidate / October 28 / Netflix
The first holiday rom-coms are here -- and the film Holidate was written by Cashmere, Washington native Tiffany Paulsen! It follows two strangers who are single and hate being questioned about it. they make a pact to go as each other's dates for holiday celebrations. But, as you may predict, feelings start to develop. The movie is out today on Netflix.
Truth Seekers / October 30 / Amazon Prime Video
Want to take a paranormal escape? The new series Truth Seekers reunites Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as part of a team of part-time paranormal investigators who uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK. The first season starts Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
The Mandalorian / October 30 / Disney+
The cutest character on television is back! The Mandalorian and, more importantly, Baby Yoda returns for a much anticipated second season. This time around our favorite bounty hunter is trying to help his little green friend find his way home while staying ahead of the whole galaxy. You can take it all in when season two debuts on Disney+ this Friday.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.