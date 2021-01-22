Former True Blood actor Anna Paquin stars in new Amazon Prime Video series - What's On This Week

She won an Oscar for her role in The Piano

Fate: The Winx Saga / January 22 / Netflix

In the new coming-of-age series, Fate: The Winx Saga, five unlikely friends attend a magical boarding school where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and monsters. spells will be cast starting tomorrow on Netflix.



Losing Alice / January 22 / Apple TV+

Losing Alice is a new eight-episode series about a director who feels like her previously successful career has grown stagnant. But things change when she meets a mysterious young screenwriter. You can watch this new show tomorrow on Apple TV +.



Flack / January 22 / Amazon Prime Video