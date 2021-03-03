'Ted Lasso' stars talk Season 2, awards season, and American football

Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster star as professional soccer players Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt

SEATTLE — Fans of feel-good comedy Ted Lasso will be thrilled to learn production of Season Two is underway, and 12 new episodes are set to debut on Apple TV+ this summer.

On Sunday, star and showrunner Jason Sudekis won the Golden Globe for his role as the title character.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to two of his co-stars, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, about the show’s success, awards season, and why American football is so hard to grasp.

HOLCOMB: "I am unapologetically a fan. This is from my Facebook post last year where I wrote, ‘Inject every episode of Ted Lasso into my veins.'"



GOLDSTEIN: "Kim I'm very grateful for that but that doesn't sound like a healthy way to watch Ted Lasso... I think if you injected it directly into your veins, I don't know how you're going to be able to see it. As a recommendation, please don't do that.”

DUNSTER: “That's an official thing, yeah."



HOLCOMB: "How or when did you first realize that this show was a massive hit in the United States?"



DUNSTER: "I think when I saw...”

GOLDSTEIN: “Your Facebook post. (laughter)"



DUNSTER: "I think it was probably when I saw the count had gotten to over triple digits of photos of Brett topless.”



HOLCOMB: "So you have been looking at my Facebook?"



GOLDSTEIN: (laughter) "You are the only reason I haven't left Facebook."

HOLCOMB: "Both the show and the cast are nominated for all the awards this year. How are you going into the next few weekends in awards season?"

GOLDSTEIN: "Because we can't be there and there's no red carpet and no wearing suits or anything, I am going to make an effort and I will be shaving my chest."



DUNSTER: "It's amazing that we have been nominated for those things and I'm very proud of the whole show, particularly."



HOLCOMB: “I know you probably can't tell me much but, season two... premiere date? Will there be more episodes than season one?"



GOLDTSEIN: "We can tell you one answer to that, I believe - maybe not, and I'll get in trouble? There are 12 episodes, not ten episodes."



HOLCOMB: "Will it comes out this summer? Can you ballpark that for me?"



GOLDSTEIN: "Summer.”