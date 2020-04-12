Sound of Metal: When a drummer loses his hearing can he find a new purpose?

Riz Ahmed's performance is generating award buzz

TACOMA, Wash. — In Sound of Metal Emmy Award winning actor Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Rogue One) plays Reuben, a drummer in a noise-rock duo who suddenly loses his hearing. Screenwriter-director Darius Marder says it took him years to find the right actor.



“I often say I worked hard to scare the crap out of every actor I ever met that wanted to do this movie because I wanted to see who was up for it,” Marder said.



It is a performance without safety nets. Ahmed, a well-known rapper, spent seven months learning to play the drums. He also had to learn American Sign Language, which gave him insight into the deaf community.



“A lot of deaf people say hearing people are emotionally repressed because they hide behind words,” Ahmed said. “When I first started communicating in American Sign Language I would find myself getting much more emotional than I would if I just said the words. I realized what it is to communicate in that embodied way.”



British actress Olivia Cooke plays his partner onstage and off. She says having two months to learn to play guitar onstage with Ahmed was a challenge.

“Two months is a long time and then it slowly creeps up and it's like ‘I can't do this’ and then you're on stage and your guitar string snaps which happened and that's a sign it's gonna be horrible,” she said with a laugh.



Ahmed’s character Reuben winds up at a home for deaf addicts run by Joe who is played by Paul Raci, an actor who grew up with deaf parents. He says the vibe on the set wasn’t as quiet as some people might think.



“Deaf people are pretty noisy as a matter fact,” he said.



There's another major character in the film: the sound which rumbles, gets muffled, gets distorted all in a way that physically connects you to Ahmed's experience in a physical way.