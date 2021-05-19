Meet the Seattle high school student co-starring in new Disney+ series, 'Big Shot'

Sophia Mitri Schloss plays the daughter of actor John Stamos in the sports dramedy. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Sophia Mitri Schloss balances the demands of life in two very different worlds.



The Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Senior is not only busy with school, but she has a regular role in the Disney + show, "Big Shot."

The show debuted in mid-April and follows Marvin Korn, a college basketball coach forced to take a job at an all-girls private high school in La Jolla, California.

Sophia plays Korn’s daughter, Emma, who moves from Wisconsin to California to live with him.

“The energy and vibe on the set is so incredible. I cannot speak highly enough about everybody. John Stamos was definitely part of that dynamic too. He's on set every day bringing all his energy and his fun self and I was so appreciative of him and everybody,” shared Sophia.



While this is no doubt a huge break for Sophia, she's been acting since elementary school.

She took classes at Seattle Children’s Theater and appeared in various student films.

“Student films are great because when I was six, I was learning right along with these college students who were making their first films,” explained Sophia.

In between acting gigs, Sophia loves creating music and she's proud to be part of the Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences’ Jazz choir called, “The Onions.”