She's a reporter. He's a big-city detective. Amy Adams and Chris Messina co-star in the upcoming HBO series "Sharp Objects," based on a novel by Gillian Flynn.

"I'm a very slow reader. I read that book incredibly fast. And I was scared the whole time. But I was also moved," says Messina.

Messina calls the book and the series "a character-driven story under the umbrella of a gothic thriller." He is in town for the Seattle premiere at Siff Cinema Uptown tonight at 7.

He spoke with KING-TV'S Michael King at MoPOP, where a recreation of the Crellin House is on display.

"It's a character in the story. A lot of the dysfunction was born in this house."

"Sharp Objects" debuts on HBO July 8th.

