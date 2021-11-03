Seattle Theatre Group eyes fall reopening with big-name lineup

The pandemic has devastated Seattle entertainment venues, but organizers see a glimmer of hope as they plan for reopening this year.

SEATTLE — Seattle Theatre Group is setting the stage for reopening.

On March 11, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee issued the first coronavirus restrictions for Washington state. That led to the closure of the Paramount Theatre, The Neptune and The Moore Theatre.

One year later, the theatres are still closed.

Josh Labelle, executive director of Seattle Theatre Group, said about 80-85% of its staff are now without jobs. The nonprofit had to cancel or reschedule more than 600 performances.

“As difficult it is in being closed and staying focused on our purpose, on our vision, on our mission; we’ve had to change so much to indirectly serve the health of our citizens here,” said Labelle.

The theaters have not been empty the entire year. Labelle said they've held blood drives, virtual fundraisers and allowed local artists to use the venues for work or lessons. He said all events were held with safety in mind.

The Seattle Theatre Group has also continued its mission to serve the community but in a different way. It's been hosting classes and shows online. On Friday, March 12 the non-profit will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its signature music program, More Music @ The Moore, with a virtual event. It will be held on the Seattle Theatre Group's YouTube channel.

Labelle said thanks to the community, the online programs have been a success. But he looks forward to the day when people will be back together, in person.

"There’s something so very inspirational about sitting together as a community and being up close, in person with artists,” Labelle said.

Seattle Theatre Group is looking forward to this fall when it plans to hold events again. It already has some big shows lined up for Broadway at The Paramount, including "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Mean Girls" and "Hamilton." Labelle said the non-profit has seen its third-highest number of newsletter subscriptions, meaning people are keeping tabs on shows and when tickets go on sale.

"There's something in the arts for everyone and I think everyone has slowly been reminded of that," said Labelle.

When the theaters do reopen, Labelle said safety will be top of mind, and Seattle Theatre Group will comply with any protocols recommended by the state.