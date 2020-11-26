New comedy set in Seattle features cameo from Ken Griffey Jr.

A new movie debuting over the holiday weekend is set in Seattle.
Superintelligence is a romantic comedy with a tech spin: rogue artificial intelligence chooses one person to decide whether the human race should be destroyed. That person is the average but earnest Carol, played by Melissa McCarthy.
Her ex-boyfriend, a University of Washington professor and Mariner’s super fan, is played by Bobby Cannavale.
The AI is played by James Corden because Carol has a crush on him - one of the quirky twists that makes Superintelligence feel original.
Seattleites will also appreciate the Microsoft references, the scenery, and a major league cameo from Ken Griffey Jr.
“He's so nice,” McCarthy said.
Cannavale added jokingly, “Such a sweet guy, looks amazing. And we nearly got into a fight.”
In between takes, Yankees fan Cannavale asked Griffey a lot of questions.
“I had to eventually separate them – lovingly,” director Ben Falcone said, laughing. “They just got into a bit of an argument where finally Ken Griffey did say, 'Hey man, you didn't play.'”
Falcone, who’s married to McCarthy in real life, also plays a supporting role.
Superintelligence is part romcom and part hopeful fable, encouraging audiences to lead with kindness.
"I did see Carol as how I see people - that people are really good,” McCarthy said. “The negative, the angry, can be really loud. It's very easy to be loud while you're screaming hateful things, but love and positivity - they're quieter but they're stronger."
Superintelligence premieres on HBO Max November 26.
