Comedian Rob Schneider got his start at Swannie's in Seattle

SEATTLE — Before comedian Rob Schneider became "The Richmeister" on Saturday Night Live or Deuce Bigalow on the big screen, Seattle was his launching pad.



"KING-TV, I know KING-TV so well!” he said. "Seattle was the place that made the difference in my career, my whole career."



He did his first set at Swannie's - now known as the Comedy Underground.



"You could drink beer, hide, and laugh at outrageous jokes,” he said. "It was just incredible and so Seattle's always the best place for me to do stand-up."



30+ years later, he's still doing stand-up from a more “mature” perspective. His new Netflix special centers on the pitfalls of aging - shot one week before the COVID shutdown.



"You never know when it could be the last time you get a chance to do a comedy special, and it turns out eight days after we shot the special, it was the last chance anyone ever got a chance to do a special,” he laughed.

His material includes a joke about sweatpants, which is proving relevant in the time of COVID.

"My wife literally threw away my all my sweatpants, I mean literally threw them all away,” Schneider said. “She said to me, 'The sweatpants, they lie to you.' And she's right! Because if you've got pants, they basically let you know what the truth is."



The special also features his oldest daughter - singer/songwriter Elle King - who joins him on-stage for a duet.



"We'd never performed live together, she's a much better singer than me obviously, so we'll just do a song. I said you pick it and we'll do it. So it was really sweet and it was emotional for me, because I'm so proud of her,” Schneider said. "At the end of the day, this is a postcard from the Schneider family to everyone there so a lot of love, my love to everybody."