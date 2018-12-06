The feel-good breakout hit Queer Eye returns to Netflix tomorrow.

It’s been a whirlwind journey for hosts Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown.

They sat down with Kim Holcomb of Evening to talk instant fame, fear of ticks, and Season Two.

HOLCOMB: "So when I met you guys, it was literally just a few months ago. Has there been a 180 degree change in your lives since then?”

BROWN: “All the way. Just the fact that people recognize us and tell us how much the show has inspired them and how they feel so much love, it's just amazing for us."

HOLCOMB: "Is there a moment that was most memorable for you that we can look forward to in the second season?”

FRANCE: “We can't give that much information away.”

HOLCOMB: “Generally speaking?"

FRANCE: "We go even further with season two is what I will say."

POROWSKI: "With season two, I've already noticed a lot of little snippets where the brilliant editing team really took in our little quirks and our little behavioral stuff in our interactions with one another that I think fans are really going to enjoy."

HOLCOMB: "Obviously the people you're dealing with are vetted, but is there any amount of concern or fear before you're heading into this?”

VAN NESS: “Yeah… last summer when we were (filming,) there was this outbreak of Lyme Disease in the woods and one of the makeovers was in the woods and I was very worried about it, I was covering my hair...”

POROWSKI: ”He had everyone in the production legitimately concerned...”

VAN NESS: “I did, I was like, ‘Umbrellas, you guys!’”

BERK: “We were all staying away from trees, they fall from the trees.”

VAN NESS: “They do, they come down from the trees, honey, and they burrow in your scalp so you have to protect yourself."

BROWN: "With having five of us together, we support each other in a way you can't imagine. It's five brothers, so if there was ever a moment where I felt like, ‘I could be nervous, I can't handle the situation,’ I could always turn to one of these four beautiful faces and say, 'How can we support each other so this will work?'"

Season Two of Queer Eye streams on Netflix June 15.

