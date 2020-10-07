Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti deliver one of the year's most original films

Comedy 'Palm Springs' starts streaming on Hulu July 10. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Named for the location it's set, Palm Springs is a story of modern love - on repeat.

Two wedding guests, played by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, find themselves living in a time loop at a desert resort.

To pass their endless day, they get drunk poolside, steal a plane, and choreograph dances.

The movie is bonkers in a sweet, smart, original way - a hilarious story about how living like nothing matters can reveal what actually does.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Samberg and Milioti them about the roles, working with Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, and skin care.



HOLCOMB: "Who got the most sunburned during filming?”

SAMBERG: (laughing) “I feel like we both did okay."



MILIOTI: "We were constantly getting sprayed down."

HOLCOMB: "What was actually in those beer cans that you were chugging all the time? I would like to believe it was beer... but...”

MILIOTI: “It was water.”

SAMBERG: “I would have been like 200 pounds by the end of shooting.”

MILIOTI: “Also I wouldn't have been able to get any of my lines out, I would have been absolutely trashed.”

SAMBERG: "It was water, but it made me want beer constantly."

HOLCOMB: "Andy, are you now basically an expert at getting onto a pool floatie? Because we know it's not easy and it never looks graceful."

SAMBERG: "I was pretty good at it by the end of the week where we shot all the pool stuff, but I'm sure my muscle memory has all dissolved."

HOLCOMB: "Did you want to make this film because of the hilarious and inventive script, or the choreography?"



MILIOTI: "Mine was strictly for the choreography. I said to myself, ‘I don't like a lot of this, I don't think this is good, but I wanna dance. And I wanna show that I can move, and this is my shot.’ And I took it.”

HOLCOMB: “And you nailed it.”

MILIOTI: “By the way, I was being completely sarcastic there in case you missed it.”

HOLCOMB: "I asked J.K. (Simmons) which he preferred more: embracing you or hunting you? Any guesses what he said?”

SAMBERG: “He said hunting.”

HOLCOMB: “He absolutely did. Which did you enjoy more in this film?"

SAMBERG: "I really enjoyed both, I have to be honest. I don’t know what that says about how I feel about myself."