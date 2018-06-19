Featuring a cast of more than a dozen main characters – most of them, women – GLOW was a breakout hit on Netflix.

It's based on the "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" from the 1980's. Season two begins streaming tomorrow, and Kim Holcomb talked to some of the stars – including Britney Young, who hails from Alaska.

HOLCOMB: "You are an alumnus of an esteemed Washington State university?”

YOUNG: “Go Zags! (Gonzaga) And a lot of my friends now live in Seattle, so I go more to Seattle. And then of course going home, that's my hub to stop in for my layover.”

HOLCOMB (to Marc Maron and Alison Brie): "Your relationship on the show is cringe-worthy, and so wonderful.”

BRIE: "We have amazing chemistry. I'll just say it. It's undeniable."

HOLCOMB: "I need to know things are going to go a little bit better for (your character) Ruth this season.”

BRIE: “They're not. I would say they go worse."

HOLCOMB: "Is it more emotionally or physically taxing, working on this show?”

JACKIE TOHN: “I love that question.”

SYDELLE NOEL: “I would say physically."

TOHN: "But it's also managing the personalities of 14 women who you love, who are your friends, who's in what mood, am I sad today inexplicably, what's going on? So, it's a lot."

BRIE: "Season one was all kind of training, and people learning how to wrestle in sweats, so it was like a different vibe. Season two, we're in production on the show GLOW, so there's even more. Now there's a crew of actors playing crew."

MARON: "A lot of moving parts, a lot of physicality.”

BRIE: “A lot of actors, you know. It's a huge cast."

