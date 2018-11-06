Nicki Minaj and Future are coming to the Tacoma Dome.

Announced Monday morning, the duo's tour, titled the "NickiHNDRXX Tour" is set to perform in Tacoma on Saturday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Nicki's new album Queen, comes out Friday, June 15.

Tickets go on-sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, June 15. A presale takes place on Tuesday, June 12.

Nicki Minaj and Future will also perform in Portland at the Moda Center on November 9.

