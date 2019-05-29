NEW YORK — The InBetween is a new show, set in Seattle, about a crime-fighting medium who communicates with the dead. Harriet Dyer plays Cassie, the clairvoyant lead character. Dyer and her co-stars, Justin Cornwell and Paul Blackthorn, sat down for a chat with KING 5 Evening’s Jim Dever in New York.

Jim: How much do you guys know about Seattle?

Harriet: I don't know. I've never been!

Jim: You're in a show that's based there.

Harriet: We shoot in Vancouver.

Paul: Shhh!

Harriet: They use that tower with the little disk on it. What's that called?

Jim: You're gonna need to learn that. Here are a few things you need to know about Seattle:

Harriet: Go.

Jim: The Space Needle is the little tower with the disk on it.

Harriet: Cool. Copy that.

Jim: Pike Place Market is where they throw fish for some reason none of us have ever been able to figure out.

Paul: Into the tourists' mouths. And there's lots of lovely orcas?

Jim: Orcas everywhere.

Paul: Puget Sound?

Jim: Yeah. Do you have any Seattle questions?

Justin: Is it as overcast there as it is in Vancouver? You guys get a lot of overcast there, right?

Jim: Early October till mid-May it's rainy...

(Harriet gasps)

Jim: ...and then it's beautiful the rest of the year.

Paul: Aren't your crowds in one of the sporting arenas the loudest in the world or something?

Jim: The Seahawks crowd.

Paul: Seahawks, most decibels.

Jim: Seahawks is the name of the football team.

Harriet: Oh, it's not ice hockey?

Jim: No, we don't have that yet. Soon.

Watch The InBetween Wednesday nights at 10:00 on NBC.

