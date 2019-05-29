NEW YORK — The InBetween is a new show, set in Seattle, about a crime-fighting medium who communicates with the dead. Harriet Dyer plays Cassie, the clairvoyant lead character. Dyer and her co-stars, Justin Cornwell and Paul Blackthorn, sat down for a chat with KING 5 Evening’s Jim Dever in New York.
Jim: How much do you guys know about Seattle?
Harriet: I don't know. I've never been!
Jim: You're in a show that's based there.
Harriet: We shoot in Vancouver.
Paul: Shhh!
Harriet: They use that tower with the little disk on it. What's that called?
Jim: You're gonna need to learn that. Here are a few things you need to know about Seattle:
Harriet: Go.
Jim: The Space Needle is the little tower with the disk on it.
Harriet: Cool. Copy that.
Jim: Pike Place Market is where they throw fish for some reason none of us have ever been able to figure out.
Paul: Into the tourists' mouths. And there's lots of lovely orcas?
Jim: Orcas everywhere.
Paul: Puget Sound?
Jim: Yeah. Do you have any Seattle questions?
Justin: Is it as overcast there as it is in Vancouver? You guys get a lot of overcast there, right?
Jim: Early October till mid-May it's rainy...
(Harriet gasps)
Jim: ...and then it's beautiful the rest of the year.
Paul: Aren't your crowds in one of the sporting arenas the loudest in the world or something?
Jim: The Seahawks crowd.
Paul: Seahawks, most decibels.
Jim: Seahawks is the name of the football team.
Harriet: Oh, it's not ice hockey?
Jim: No, we don't have that yet. Soon.
