LOS ANGELES — In the NETFLIX rom-com Always Be My Maybe, stand-up comic Ali Wong and Fresh off the Boat leading man Randall Park play childhood friends who, after a falling out, don't speak to each other for 15 years. But fate brings them awkwardly back together.

Their rediscovered friendship ultimately leads to the question of: 'What If?'-- but as the two friends try to make new history, something else gets in the way.

Wong and Park not only star in the movie, but they also co-wrote it, finding humor & harmony in their Asian-American upbringings. But the film also appeals to a broad audience.

Park said, "Part of those experiences are these very specific Asian things that we grew up with but that wasn't what the movie was about. We ultimately wanted to make a great movie. And hopefully, that's where we're at. People can watch this movie and think, that was a great movie, not that was a great Asian-American movie, you know."

Always Be My Maybe is just the latest film to push casting boundaries in mainstream movies. But Ali Wong hopes projects like this will help make the lack of diversity in Hollywood a thing of the past.

"Someone was saying to Randall, look at your IMDB pages. It's just, it's so long you just scroll for hours and hours through his resume and it's crazy this is his first lead role in a film but he's at the point now, he's long overdue, he's proven himself," said Wong. "Hopefully other people will get opportunities a little sooner."

Always Be My Maybe opens in theaters on May 29th and will be on NETFLIX starting May 31st.

Travel and accommodations provided by NETFLIX.

