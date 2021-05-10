Netflix brings comedic star power in new sitcom 'The Upshaws'

The series features comedians Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps and veteran actress Kim Fields. #k5evening

Family can be complicated. And for "The Upshaws," it is also complex.

The new Netflix sitcom follows a working-class family in Indianapolis as they navigate family dynamics, work and marriage.

Comedian Wanda Sykes is one of the show's creators and she said she got the initial idea from co-star Mike Epps, who was inspired by his childhood growing up in the mid-west.

"I was into that because it's not out there. We don't have that show anymore. Now it's either we made it and we are super rich or we're slaves with a lot of black pain going on. So we wanted to show something that represents how most of us are living in this country and talk about real issues," explained Sykes.

Kim Fields, known for her roles in "The Facts of Life" and "Living Single," is a wife to her mechanic husband Bennie, played by Epps.

"We have guys like this all over the world. Not bad guys but they just can't get it together. I think he's a grounded guy, kinda confused, messy, and typical. A lot of people will relate to him," shared Epps.

Kim Fields shared she had not planned to do another sitcom, she found "The Upshaws" opportunity alluring.

"Even though it's a genre I know well, it was a space as a character and as an actor that I had not done before and so that was really attractive to me," said Fields.