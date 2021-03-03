Julia Quinn is the Seattle woman behind Netflix's most-watched show, 'Bridgerton'

SEATTLE — Seattle-based author Julia Quinn released the first installment of her 9-part book series ' Bridgerton ' over two decades ago. So, you can only imagine her surprise to hear that Shonda Rhimes and Netflix were interested in adapting it for the small screen.

Now only two months after the release of season one, it has become Netflix's most-watched original series ever. Alongside that came renewed popularity of Julia's book series, with 'The Duke & I' securing a spot on the New York Times Best-Sellers list. Julia chats about being apart of Shondaland and her new fans, flocking to her books years after she wrote them.