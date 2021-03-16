Michelle Obama blends fun, food and life lessons in new children's show

As the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that donates meals to people in crisis, Andrés has seen how food can heal and unite.



"Making the world slightly smaller and making us feel that we all belong, we all should respect each other and we all should be loving each other, and where a plate of food is just the beginning of a better tomorrow,” he said.



The show also features life lessons from the kitchen. Chef Massimo Bottura runs one of the world's top 5 restaurants, but his famous smashed lemon tart was the result of an accident. He shares the story on Waffles + Mochi to help inspire kids.



"Along the road and journey of creativity, you can fail and look at the world with a different perspective,” he said. "Not to be afraid to make mistakes, especially when you are a kid."



Chef Samin Nosrat, who wrote Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, believes the show also offers plenty of content for adults to enjoy.



"The show is for everybody, honestly,” she said. “I don't think there's any age limit."