"People are amazing", KING 5's Margaret Larson looks back on a 35 year career in journalism

In a rare candid interview, Margaret gets personal about people she met along the way and a diverse career highlighting the best and worst of humanity.

SEATTLE — Margaret Larson is saying goodbye to the Pacific Northwest after 10 years as the host of KING 5's New Day Northwest, and another 25 in other parts of the world. Looking back she hopes to be remembered as a host and reporter with integrity and a high moral compass. She always wanted her reporting to make a difference, "I don't mean by advocating a certain point of view, but by helping to shine a light on things that people were suffering through, things that were happening that were not just and were not right, and ways we could do something about that. Then people make their own decisions."

Larson is retiring and moving to North Carolina with her husband. She'll take some time to reconnect with family and friends and then begin her next chapter, which will no doubt involve working on behalf of others.

"Let's all be 'all in' on listening to one another and understanding that the things you haven't seen the things you haven't lived are real, you know that other people's experiences are real."

