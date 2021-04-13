Jamie Foxx returns to his roots in new Netflix Sitcom with David Alan Grier

"Dad stop embarrassing me" is inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter Corinne, who serves as Executive Producer

SEATTLE — Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx not only stars in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, but he's also one of the show's creators.

Foxx plays a bachelor and cosmetic brand owner who suddenly becomes a full-time dad to his teenage daughter Sasha, played by actress Kyla-Drew.

David Alan Grier plays Foxx's father, which did start with an awkward ask from Foxx.

"He called and said I hope you are not offended. And I said, no, I'd be offended if you hadn't called!" explained Grier.

Foxx's daughter Corinne is the Executive Producer and the show is inspired by their relationship. He described working with her as fun and challenging.

"It's a little weird when you are doing a joke and you think you are funny and she calls down and says 'that ain't funny', you need to find something else. And we didn't see eye to eye on everything. A couple of times she's like you either get it right or I'm out," said Foxx.

"Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" also features Jonathan Kite from the hit show Two Broke Girls, who plays Jamie's childhood friend; and Porscha Coleman, who portrays Jamie's sister on the show.

For Foxx, the show is an opportunity to get his dad jokes in, even if they are on himself.

"When I go to do standup, I can do standup and talk about my grown stuff. This show gives me the opportunity to talk about being grown in a different way, like being a father who thinks he's got it right, but is always overshooting the runway... doing things he thinks is cool, but not cool at all," said Foxx.