Meet the 12-year-old star of 'News of the World'

Helena Zengel acts alongside Tom Hanks in the western/drama

SEATTLE — Despite shooting News of the World on location in the elements for 53 days, 12-year-old Helena Zengel managed to still just be a kid.

Between takes, she would joke with the crew, hang out with the horses, and help clean equipment for fun.

The German actress plays an orphan raised by a Kiowa family, who becomes Tom Hanks' ward - a role that required a range of emotions and language abilities.

Zengel talked to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about her experience.

HOLCOMB: "You get to fight Tom Hanks and hug Tom Hanks? Which was more fun?”

ZENGEL: “I think fight! (laughter) I didn't know him that well or anything and it just started where I had to bite him, which was really fun."

HOLCOMB: "Did you teach him a thing or two about horses, because my understanding is you have a lot of history and experience with horses and he had basically none before this."

ZENGEL: "Sure, I taught him some things like how he should work out with horses and how it is good, and sometimes also how to ride."

HOLCOMB: "So obviously you are bilingual already in real life, but tell me what it was like to learn essentially a third language?"

ZENGEL: "It was really great, because I got to know that culture. The Kiowa we shot with were really amazing and very fun to shoot with and very nice and kind and it was also very important for me to respect their culture."

HOLCOMB: "How difficult was it to master the correct pronunciation for their language?”

ZENGEL: “Pretty much, at the beginning. Because they have so many meanings, and sometimes we - or I, as a German - did not hear the difference. Or tongues, actually, which I don't hear - I still don't. So it was really hard to learn that."

HOLCOMB: "What would you say you have the most in common with Johanna, and the least in common?"

ZENGEL: "I think the least in common is that I don't speak a lot, because I really speak a lot, and I like to speak, and I like to be in public and I like to speak with people and be in contact with people. I think the thing where we are pretty close is that we're both wild and strong feminists.”

HOLCOMB: “And, willing to bite Tom Hanks, if someone asks you to.”

ZENGEL: “Sure! (laughter)"