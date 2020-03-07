Broadway smash Hamilton hits the small screen Friday - What's on this Week

You don't have to wait for it. Hamilton is finally here. #k5evening

The Baby-Sitters Club / July 3 / Netflix

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ is a new program adapted from the classic children's books series. the show is quite faithful to its source material and most of the episodes are even chronologically in line with the first few books. The series hits Netflix starting Friday.



Hanna / July 3 / Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 2011 movie, the tv series ‘Hanna’ is back for a second season. The story of a teenage girl raised in the woods to be a super-soldier finds herself out of isolation and on the run from operatives who seek to eliminate her. Hanna's new adventures start Friday on Amazon Prime Video.



Hamilton: The Movie / July 3 / Disney +