SEATTLE — Rock & roll royalty has returned to the Emerald City. The Rolling Stones are back in Seattle after 13 years.

A crowd of 50,000 is expected Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field. The Stones were originally scheduled to perform on May 22, but the concert was postponed for Mick Jagger's health issues.

Jagger assured fans he'd be back with an Instagram post showing off his energy and moves.

Watch Mick Jagger, 75, dance after heart surgery and feel young again Even at 75 and recovering from heart surgery, Mick Jagger still has the moves. The Rolling Stones frontman posted a video on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday showing himself looking in a mirror and dancing around like fans have seen him do on stage for decades.

The Rolling Stones kicked off the 'No Filter Tour' in Europe in 2017. The Seattle show is number 11 in North America, with only four more shows to go.

Wednesday's concert will feature openers Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real.

