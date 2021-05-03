Disney's first Southeast Asian princess shines in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

The animated film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina

SEATTLE — Set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, Raya and the Last Dragon is a vibrant tale of adventure and friendship.



On her quest to save humanity, Raya partners up with a water dragon named Sisu (played by Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.)



"I wanted to be a strong swimmer, because I'm not - I do a good dead man's float,” Awkwafina said.



Kelly Marie Tran plays Raya. Fans will also recognize her as Rose Tico from the Star Wars universe - though her battle scenes in Raya were purely off-camera.



"I definitely had moments in our makeshift voiceover booth where I was pretending to wield a sword and make grunting sounds that felt authentic to these fight scenes,” she said.



The makeshift audio booth was in Tran's home.

Like many Americans, the actors and filmmakers were forced to work remotely because of the pandemic.



"From a production standpoint, which means animation and all of the production of the film, about 95% (was done from home,)" said director Don Hall.

It was unprecedented, but they still created a gorgeous world inspired by a myriad of Southeast Asian cultures - and one very cute insect. During development, filmmakers decided Raya’s sidekick would be a giant but adorable pill bug named Tuk Tuk.



"Every good warrior needs a steed, and it's a fantasy world so let's play,” said producer Osnat Shurer. "Later on, we were in love with him so much that the idea of a baby Tuk Tuk came up and then we had to put him in every shot we could."

The writers focused on developing universal themes about trust and unity.

"Even though you're betrayed, even though you're beat down again and again, even though people give you no reason to trust them, you have to find a reason to inspire them to trust you and to keep reaching out,” said writer Adele Lim. “That's the only way we're going to get through this world together."

While the messages are timeless, writer Qui Nguyen said they’re also purposefully relevant for right now.



"I'm really grateful that we get to be part of that conversation, and hopefully we get to be an element towards healing,” he said.

Awkwafina hopes her character’s magic will inspire audiences to act with greater kindness in their own lives.

"I wish sometimes we could think a little more like Sisu, which is her willingness to trust and her questioning of why there is hatred in this world or why humans don't like each other,” she said. "I think if we were more like Sisu, the world would be a better place."



Raya and the Last Dragon is rated PG.

It opens in area theaters March 5 and is also available to stream for Disney+ subscribers through Premiere Access.