As one of the world's most famous actors,Tom Cruise doesn't have to do ANY stunts. But he wants to do ALL of them.

He proves again and again and again in the latest "Mission: Impossible" that he just might be the hardest workin' man in show biz.

"I try to make each one as great as I can make it. Everyone went as hard as we could," he tells King-TV's Michael King at the red carpet premiere in Paris for "Mission: Impossible-Fallout."

Much of the movie is set in the French capital.

In this sixth installment of the series, Cruise becomes the first actor to complete a "halo" jump. He explains it stands for "high altitude, low opening."

He jumped out of the back of a plane almost on top of the camera operator.

"Tom has to stop himself three feet away from the camera. And there's a 3 inch margin of error, or he'll be outta focus," says Producer/Writer/Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has a home in Seattle.

Cruise also drives a motorcycle 120mph against traffic around the Arc de Triomphe. He pilots a helicopter into an intentional death spiral. And he busted his ankle jumping from roof to roof over Paris.

"I knew instantly it was broken," he says.

So when you see him limp up onto the roof, he's not acting.

Legit stunts from the man himself are what fans have come to expect, even demand from the series.

Mr. Risky Business does not disappoint.

Travel and accommodations paid for by Paramount Pictures.

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released on DVD on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

