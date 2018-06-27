"Hold my nuts!"

It is the most memorable line of the the TV ad turned movie, "Uncle Drew," in theaters Friday.

And NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made it up on the fly.

"I just literally just improvved that scene. I was like hey man, hold my nuts. Like before I go handle this all right man?" says Irving.

Kyrie stars as the aging, playground legend "Uncle Drew," a character from Pepsi ads.

Another of the movie's highlights is a scene where Nick Kroll's character "Mookie" mimics Lil Rel Howery's "Dax."

"The first time we did it, I think we laughed," says Howery.

"My character's slowly morphing into Rel's character, tryin' to look like him and get in his brain. So then it just made sense when we were doing it, we just started to mimic each other then it was like you kinda hope for those moments," Kroll says.

