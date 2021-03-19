Benedict Cumberbatch plays a salesman-turned-spy in 'The Courier'

The Cold War-era thriller opens in theaters March 19. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Benedict Cumberbatch is both a salesman and a spy in the new Cold War-era thriller The Courier.

Based on a true story, the film follows the unlikely story of Greville Wynne, an ordinary businessman who was recruited by American and British intelligence to carry messages to and from a Soviet officer.

Their work yielded information that was critical in diffusing the Cuban Missile Crisis, and nuclear war.

Cumberbatch said Wynne’s stage of life and background in sales made him an unwitting but ideal candidate for the task.

"A comfortable man living a comfortable life, spreading into middle age both physically and ambition-wise,” Cumberbatch said. "He had the gift of the gab, he was charming, he knew how to present himself and was a very quick study."



The film has been likened to a "real" James Bond story and even though it's based on known historical events, it still manages to be full of tension and suspense.