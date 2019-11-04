SEATTLE — “Destination Moon,” the Apollo 11 exhibit at the Museum of Flight, is ready for launch.

The out-of-this-world exhibit, which is a partnership between the Museum of Flight, NASA, and the Smithsonian, features artifacts from the NASA space program. It opens Saturday and runs through September 2.

The exhibit is not just a trip through the history of space exploration but highlights the incredible achievements of the human race.

As you enter “Destination Moon” you will begin a walk through time starting with the beginning of the space program following the space race with Russia. Examples of early engineering and ingenuity include the very first space suits and equipment specially designed for space travel.

The star of the exhibit is the Columbia, the Apollo 11 Command Module. It’s on tour for the first time in 40 years. Also on display are Buzz Aldrin’s visor and gloves immortalized forever in images from the moon landing.

The Museum of Flight has also displayed a gigantic Rocketdyne F-1 engine, which is the same kind used in all the Apollo missions.