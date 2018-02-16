If you think you’ve spotted Natalie Portman walking around Seattle, you may not be wrong.

Her husband, Benjamin Millepied, choreographed for Pacific Northwest Ballet several times.

“He’s been privileged to work with PNB, which is such an incredible company, and I've really enjoyed seeing them dance his works,” she said.

The Oscar winner is usually able to explore the Northwest without getting noticed.

“I’m lucky – I can kind of walk through the world a little incognito,” she said. “I always feel like since I'm small and brunette, no one's paying attention."

Portman commands attention in the new sci-fi film Annihilation. She plays a cellular biologist, a role she prepared for in part by reading The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

“It has this basis that something so destructive and so tragic can also be quite world-changing in a positive way,” she said. “That's sort of the weird paradox at the center of that book and at the center of this movie - what if something that's completely destructive is also very beautiful?"

An outspoken member of the Time's Up movement, she's also proud to star in an action film alongside four other women.

“We're so used to seeing a military group of five men that you don't question it. No one's like, ‘Oh a group of all men? A cast of all men?’ And so it was really nice to have that sort of built into the DNA of the story."

Annihilation is rated R and now available on DVD.

Travel and accommodation provided by Paramount.

