A new comic con is coming to town this weekend. ACE Universe Comic Con will host its third ever comic con in Seattle.

Previously, ACE held comic cons in Glendale, Arizona and Long Island, New York.

While Seattle has an established comic con, Emerald City Comic Con, ACE promises to bring a new, unique experience to attendees.

ACE Universe, founded by Gareb Shamus and headquartered in New York City, brands themselves as the “Voice of The Superhero Generation” and focuses on bringing big-name stars to each of their comic con events.

In Seattle the guests include Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, and Elizabeth Olsen, among others. Each headlining guest has appeared in a recent superhero movie or TV show.

In addition to the physical event, ACE provides a live streaming platform aimed at engaging those who can’t attend the festival in person.

Beyond celebrities, several illustrators, artists, and publishers of comics, cartoons, and more (called “creators” by ACE) will attend the convention displaying their work.

ACE Comic Con will take place June 22-24 at the CenturyLink event center. Get tickets here.

