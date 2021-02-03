x
2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

The missing panel will be on display in Seattle this spring as part of the exhibit "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle."
Credit: The Jacob and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence Foundation/Artists Rights Society/Peabody Essex Museum via AP
This image provided by Peabody Essex Museum of Salem, Mass., shows a 1956 painting "Immigrants admitted from all countries: 1820 to 1840—115,773," by Black American artist Jacob Lawrence. The painting is panel 28 from a private collection of a 30-panel series by Lawrence titled "Struggle: From the History of the American People.” The panel had been missing for more than sixty years, but the museum said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, it had been discovered in New York and will join a national exhibition tour of the series. The locations of three other missing panels remain unknown.

SALEM, Mass. — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence’s sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People” that has been hidden from public view for six decades has been located. 

The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday that the painting known as panel 28 will now join nearly 30 of the Black artist’s other works painted in the 1950s for the last two stops of a national tour in Seattle and Washington, D.C. 

Like another panel in the series that was rediscovered in October, the panel was found in a New York City apartment. The 30-piece series remains incomplete, as the whereabouts of three panels remain a mystery.

Created between 1954 to 1956, the pieces depict moments in early American history with an emphasis on the experiences of Black people, Native Americans and women.

Lawrence, who died in Seattle in 2000, is a professor emeritus of art at the University of Washington. 

The exhibit "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" will be on display at the Seattle Art Museum from March 5 through May 23.

