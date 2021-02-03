2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

The missing panel will be on display in Seattle this spring as part of the exhibit "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle."

SALEM, Mass. — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence’s sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People” that has been hidden from public view for six decades has been located.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday that the painting known as panel 28 will now join nearly 30 of the Black artist’s other works painted in the 1950s for the last two stops of a national tour in Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Like another panel in the series that was rediscovered in October, the panel was found in a New York City apartment. The 30-piece series remains incomplete, as the whereabouts of three panels remain a mystery.

Created between 1954 to 1956, the pieces depict moments in early American history with an emphasis on the experiences of Black people, Native Americans and women.

Lawrence, who died in Seattle in 2000, is a professor emeritus of art at the University of Washington.