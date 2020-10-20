The 2020 Seattle Queer Film Festival goes virtual in its 25th year

SEATTLE — The Seattle Queer Film Festival is celebrating it's 25th anniversary in 2020. It's the largest festival of it's kind in the Pacific Northwest and this year, by going completely virtual, the films and events are accessible by people in all of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
The festival has 43 programs is comprised of narrative features, documentaries, short film programs, panel discussions, workshops, and companion question & answer sessions with filmmakers, producers, and film subjects. Films are available to view on-demand and viewers get a 72-hr viewing window to watch each film from the time they begin.
Kathleen Mullen, Interim Executive Director of Three Dollar Bill Cinema, and Cooper Sealy, Programmer and QTBIPOC Committee Lead of the Seattle Queer Film Festival talked with us about the festivals history, importance, and highlighted a few films:
- Alice Júnior
- Disruptor Conductor
- Two of Us
- Surviving the Silence (Local connection! One of the subjects of the film, Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer, has lived on Whidbey Island since 1995 and earned her PhD from Univ. of Washington.)
- Gossamer Folds (Centerpiece screening)
All-access passes are $125 for Three Dollar Bill Cinema members, $150 for non-members, and $199 for a household all-access pass. Individual tickets range from $5 - $20, and four programs are free.
