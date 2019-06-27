SEATTLE — Early morning crews took to public streets in King County to cleanup areas that have become temporary housing for the homeless.

A new emergency shelter has opened at 712 Aurora Ave. N in Westlake that is designed to help families.

“If people witness families that are homeless, we would like to be that first point of contact,” said Ryan Dish-Guzman, a diversion manager for the non-profit Mary’s Place.



“These are families that are outside un-sheltered and just need a light touch to help them get into permanent housing,” said Linda Mitchell, the communications officer for Mary’s Place.

The shelter can host multiple families, and upstairs, there is a space for kids to be kids.



“Children experiencing trauma... they’ll act out, they’ll have behaviors that are results of what their experiencing,” said Dish-Guzman.

This is the 10th emergency shelter that Mary's Place is currently operating in the city of Seattle. For the most part, according to Dish-Guzman, their families just need a little boost.



“There’s just not that access anymore and hotels are just incredibly expensive,” Dish-Guzman said.



Unlike other shelters, they operate inside vacant buildings that would otherwise sit empty.

The newest property was once an office space for a software company. Now, it’s a shelter designed to buy families time needed to get back on to their feet.

This is just one of many programs across King County aimed at ending homelessness.

County numbers do show a decline in the homeless population. In fact, it’s the first decrease since 2012.

However, organizations like Mary's Place say there is still plenty of work to do.

