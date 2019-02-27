SEATTLE — There's a new effort to save a hub of black history and culture in Seattle. L.E.M.S. Life Enrichment Bookstore helped a community thrive, but could soon disappear amid an uncertain financial future.

“We're talking about the last black-owned bookstore that focuses its material, that focuses its programming, on the African diaspora,” said Edwin Lindo. He's trying to save the shop, which closed two years ago when its longtime owner Ms. Vickie Williams died. The space is still used occasionally for special events and celebrations.

Williams opened L.E.M.S. on Rainier Avenue as a sanctuary of social justice, where patrons could thumb through African-American-centric publications, and also gather for discussions, celebrations, and dinners.

“You get to this point now where you're like, ‘alright, I need assistance,’” said Hassan Messiah El, Williams’ son.

He worries he won't be able to pay the rent much longer, so he's partnered with Estelita's Library, a justice-focused community bookstore and library in Beacon Hill.

“When we spoke, it was like, ‘hey, we're on the same page, like exactly the same page, so, hey let's do this,’” Messiah El said.

They're trying to raise $75,000 to pay the bills and reopen the space.

Real Be Free, a musician who grew up in the neighborhood, spent many days and nights in the store and said nothing can replace the lessons he's learned there.

“I have to definitely credit this place with being a place where I got access to information, education, literature, that there's no way Seattle Public Schools was going to be providing that kind of education,” he said.

As the city transforms around them, and money and newcomers gentrify Seattle neighborhoods, they hope there will be a little extra to spare to help L.E.M.S. write another chapter.

“It is an institution, kids have grown up in this space, elders have come here and provided knowledge to the community, we can't let it go, but it is on the brink of being lost,” Lindo said.